Unique opportunity to make this versatile property meet your needs!!Awesome house with renovated stunning kitchen with eat in kitchen nook, formal dining room, large family room with mantled fireplace, redone full bath, gorgeous hardwood floors and charming moldings, 4 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a 3rd floor walk up attic! The attached office is zoned for a business or, use as a large home office, rec room, gym, convert to inlaw set up or other. the possibilities are endless to match your specific needs! The office has a large open area and 5-6 separated and smaller offices plus a conference room. entrances from the front of the building as well as the rear of the property, where the several car off street parking is located. Steps to WaWa and historical district
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $389,000
