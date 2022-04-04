 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $387,500

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $387,500

Just listed nice home sitting on 2 acres of land. Make your appointment today this home will not last!! Sellers are very motivated to sell and relocate. This is a must see before it's gone on today's market with very little inventory. Buyer responsible for all inspections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News