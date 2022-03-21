4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $359,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS ARE IN! NO MORE SHOWINGS! Looking for a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a large 1.14 acre lot in desirable Hamilton Walk?? Here it is!! Run to this home! It is in great condition! Main level features a Family Room with a wood burning fireplace, Dining Room and an open kitchen layout to family room and a flex space that can be great for those of you who are working from home and it could also be kids playroom too! There is a slider that overlooks your beautiful backyard and a deck for grilling (gas hook up is also in place for your grill!) and entertaining! Laundry room and a half bath are also located on the main level. Upstairs you have 4 very nice sized bedrooms, a hall bath and then a primary bedroom with a HUGE custom built closet that is as big as a bedroom itself! There is also a large sitting/office space in the primary bedroom and another large closet and an en suite bathroom finishes off the Primary bedroom. Why the sellers love this home...They loved the LOW TAXES!! Neighborhood is great, close to AC Airport, Parkway and Hospital. It is a great area for riding bikes and walking because it isn't a thru street. 20 minutes to beach and close to shopping too! Most of the mechanicals have been replaced. Roof is 2012, Heater 2012, AC unit 2021, water heater is 2012. The yard is a little over 1 acre and is great for kids and pets! Large shed is included. 2 car garage, large driveway! This is a really great home and a great price! Seller needG June closing.