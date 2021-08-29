Welcome to this Beautiful Home lovingly maintained w/many upgrades. This Home Has it All! Located on a Cul de Sac with Solar for low utility bills and easy access to Atlantic City, Philadelphia, South Jersey Shores and New York. The Exterior has Gutter Guards, Professional Landscaping, Fenced in Back Yard and Hard Wired Ring Bell with Camera which stays. Walk into the Spacious Formal Living Room and through to the Formal Dining Room. Open concept Kitchen w/SS Appliances which are under warranty, 42" Soft Close Cherry Wood Cabinets, New Sink, New Granite Counter Tops w/25 year Stain Proof Premium Sealer and New Ceramic Tile Backsplash. There is also a Culligan Reverse Osmosis Drink Faucet. Your access to the private Screened in Porch and Patio is through the Kitchen. Great yard for Family Entertaining, Bar B Q's and just Relaxing. The Family Room opens up with high cathedral ceilings, Gas Fireplace w/New Insert, Mantle and New Tile Trim. The Bedrooms are all spacious: Master Bedroom w/Cathedral ceiling has its own Grand Double door opening, Walk in Closet, Sit in Areas. Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub and Double Sinks. The other 3 Bedrooms all have ample closet space and there is no problem as to the size of furniture you want to fit in. The Full Basement has lots of room and storage, a Whole House Water Softener system, a Self Venting Gas Fireplace to warm up to during the cold nights. HVAC system is only 5 yrs Old w/built in Humidifier and newer HW Heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $359,900
