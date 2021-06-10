 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $350,000

This Meticulously Maintained 2 Story home is a MUST SEE and an Entertainers Dream!! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper level including the spacious master with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom. The Living room, Dining room, and kitchen are all open and lead out to a Large 2nd story deck. The lower level features a private bedroom and bathroom for guests, a spare room with a wet bar, Utility Room with an inside entrance to the 2 car attached garage, and a large Family room with a built in fireplace that leads out to the fenced in back yard, with a large covered patio, Gorgeous In-Ground salt water pool, 2 storage sheds and Solar panels on the roof keep this home efficient. Act Fast, This one will not last. Multiple Offers!! Please Submit all Best and Final offers by 5:00 PM Friday 6/11/21. Offers will be Reviewed Saturday 6/12/2021. There's Still Time!! View More

