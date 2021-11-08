4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $349,900

Great opportunity to own this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in a desirable neighborhood where your children can play on a dead end street. This home features a Formal Living & Dining Space, updated Kitchen w/custom cabinets, and woodwork. Central air, original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace. HUGE bedrooms and HUGE Master Suite with cathedral ceiling. Walking distance to the Great Egg Harbor River. Oversized Garage, attic space and shed for storage. Sunroom for added living area can be another bedroom, play room for kids, or just a man cave. Newly Painted and Finished Deck and well maintained yard for entertaining. Move in just in time for the HOLIDAYS!