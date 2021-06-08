Beautifully maintained 4 BR home in Cedar Point. This sits on a pie shaped lot backing up to the wooded area so no housing behind. The home has been maintained impeccably by the resident tenants in the property. Hardwood in the 2-story Foyer and Kitchen/Bkfst Nook. Carpeted otherwise in main living areas. The Kitchen offers a spacious amount of workspace on the Granite Countertops including the Center Island. The Family Rm. has a Gas Fireplace w/recirculating fan. The Master Suite is a generously sized room with oversized Master Walk in Closet and the Master Bath offers a Soaking Tub and separate Walk-in Shower and separate Water Closet. Three additional Bedrooms are all nicely sized, or utilize one for the in-home Office. The Laundry Rm serves as the Mud room just inside the 2 Car Garage entrance which has Front loading laundry equipment. The Full Basement is unfinished but there is a separating wall which had been used as owner storage. The basement is ready to be finished to use as a game room/exercise area. The outside front of the house offers a covered full front porch for relaxing. The rear Trekx Deck is very large providing plenty of space for dining, grilling as well as a just relaxing. Irrigation on the front/sides of property. The rooms sizes and total square footage of the home are approximate and need to be verified by buyer. Tenants work from home. Showings 9-5 by appt with 24 Hr notice only. DO NOT REQUEST same day showings! COVID waiver to be signed. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community …
An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.
First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE — Mary Parker had a hard time believing the amount of love and appreciation her late father received Saturday.
State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a Sh…
Lou Altobelli is known for doing things the right way or not at all. Whether as the former owner of four lucrative auto body shops in three co…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Just behind the performing arts center at Middle Township High School, a circle filled with rocks and lined with the artwork…
ATLANTIC CITY — After smoking in the resort’s casinos was temporarily prohibited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of smoking…
This 15-room Linwood residence is not so much a house as a resort compound — a chateau complete with a chalet
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed hou…
- Updated
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A small private plane that crashed in South Carolina last month, killing the pilot, had a key part installed upside down and backward after maintenance, according to a federal report.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE