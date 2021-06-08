4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $340,000

Beautifully maintained 4 BR home in Cedar Point. This sits on a pie shaped lot backing up to the wooded area so no housing behind. The home has been maintained impeccably by the resident tenants in the property. Hardwood in the 2-story Foyer and Kitchen/Bkfst Nook. Carpeted otherwise in main living areas. The Kitchen offers a spacious amount of workspace on the Granite Countertops including the Center Island. The Family Rm. has a Gas Fireplace w/recirculating fan. The Master Suite is a generously sized room with oversized Master Walk in Closet and the Master Bath offers a Soaking Tub and separate Walk-in Shower and separate Water Closet. Three additional Bedrooms are all nicely sized, or utilize one for the in-home Office. The Laundry Rm serves as the Mud room just inside the 2 Car Garage entrance which has Front loading laundry equipment. The Full Basement is unfinished but there is a separating wall which had been used as owner storage. The basement is ready to be finished to use as a game room/exercise area. The outside front of the house offers a covered full front porch for relaxing. The rear Trekx Deck is very large providing plenty of space for dining, grilling as well as a just relaxing. Irrigation on the front/sides of property. The rooms sizes and total square footage of the home are approximate and need to be verified by buyer. Tenants work from home. Showings 9-5 by appt with 24 Hr notice only. DO NOT REQUEST same day showings! COVID waiver to be signed. View More