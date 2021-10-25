 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $339,900

Welcome to This Contemporary Styled House on a little more than an Acre of Property in Desirable "Hamilton Walk". The Open Floor Plan is Perfect for Family, Entertaining and/or an at Home Business. The Kitchen Opens to a Bright Eat-In Dining Area... And to the Family Rm with a Gas Fireplace. The Sliders off the Family Rm bring you to a Multi-level Private Deck overlooking the woods. The Two Story Entry Way Opens to The Formal Living Room with Another Fireplace. The is also a Sunken Dining Room for Those More Formal Occasions. There is a Bedroom or Office on the Main Level. The 2nd Floor has Three Bedrooms and Two Baths. The Main Bedroom is Quite Large with Lots of Closet Space and a Spacious Private Bath with Sunken Soaking Tub, Double Sinks and Glass Shower. The Grounds have Many Trees as well as Cleared Spaces. "Hamilton Walk" - has Many Fine Homes and is Centrally Located for Work, Play, Shopping and Schools. Don't Delay Make an Appointment Today!

