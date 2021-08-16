 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,000

Hurry up, the clock is a' ticking. Spacious split-level home located in the coveted Laureldale area of Mays Landing. Owner replaced the well pump, pressure tank, and pressure switch. Owner also replaced the roof last year with a 40-year roof. The upstairs was recently tyvked and the windows were replaced. The home is on a beautiful wooded lost and comes with a sprinkler system.

