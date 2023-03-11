DR Horton construction in this single street subdivision right next to Victoria Pointe. Home sold to original owner, 2/2022 so barely more than a year old. This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths and a great open floor plan to the main level. Living Room, Dining area and Kitchen with Breakfast bar. Access door to the rear yard of the home at dining area. Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the entire main floor with w/w carpet upstairs. Laundry/Utility room on second floor for convenience to all bedrooms. Bedrooms are amply sized and Owner suite offers a huge walk in closet with natural light and a comfortably sized Owner Bath with a Large Walk in Shower. The home offers Metal Fencing for Yard, a Fire Pit and some seating for Tenant use. The property has Irrigation for sodded lawn which will be required to be used by Tenant. Owner to blow out in fall and start up in spring. Tenants pay all utilities including water/sewer bill to be emailed to Tenant although in owner name. Base water/sewer is only $36/mo. with excess water billed the following month. Home shown partially furnished with almost new furnishings, which will remain unless negotiated otherwise. Landlord will consider long term lease for the right Tenant. No Pets and NO Smoking of any substance will be permitted inside the property. The house is going to be ready for quick occupancy as soon as some touch up is done on painting inside and a rental CO is obtained. Landlord has a mfg. warranty on all appliances in home but has also purchased a Home Warranty Plan for any other repairs that are needed. This is not part of Victoria Pointe Community, even though Pin Oak Dr merges into the Victoria Pointe community streets. No access to the community amenities in Victoria Pointe, i.e. pool or clubhouse. Listing Agent to screen all applicants. Agents, DO NOT RUN a screening on your tenant as we cannot accept outside reports. We must have the full report including tradelines to determine debt to income ratio. FICO Credit score must be in excess of 650 to be considered and income must be 2 1/2 X the rent amount minimally to be considered.