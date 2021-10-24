 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $268,500

**OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, October 24th from 12:00-4:00 pm** Due to children and pets, showing will be after the open house on Sunday, October 24th. Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a perfect location! The large first floor master bedroom comes complete with on suite and fireplace! Large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, and huge fenced yard with 2 sheds. Hardwood floors in the dining room and three bedrooms located upstairs. This home has an extra-large attic for storage. Corner property with extra parking in the back of the home. Walking distance to lake, dining, and shops.

