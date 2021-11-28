4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $229,700

Great opportunity to own this lovely 4 bedroom 1.5 bath 2-story home! Parking pad for up to 3 cars with an oversized 2-car detached garage and a man cave right next to it. Relax on your enclosed porch or grill outback on your huge fenced back yard and add whatever you need. This home also features new windows, large living room, dining room and kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and a laundry room. Great price and low taxes!! Close to great restaurants and the Atlantic County Park! Move in just in time for the HOLIDAYS!