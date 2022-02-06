LOW TAXES MAKE LOW PAYMENTS!!! MUST SEE TODAY THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 1.5 BATH HOME WHICH COMES WITH LARGE DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH A SEPARATE ROOM FOR A MAN CAVE! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE LARGE DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS-STEAL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE UTILITY/LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR! OUTSIDE YOU CAN ENJOY ENCLOSED PORCH FOR RAINY DAYS AND GRILL ON THE LARGE BACKYARD ON SUNNY DAYS! CANT GET BETTER THAN THAT! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $229,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Note: This story has been updated with new information. The building owner said the store will be renovated and reopened under the same name b…
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
A former licensed practical nurse from Egg Harbor Township has been indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter in a 2017 death at the Absec…
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two Atlantic City residents were charged with shoplifting after township police caught them outside the Manahawkin T.J. Ma…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an investigation over what he described as his efforts …
TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
MAYS LANDING — One of the three men charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman was ordered held until trial Friday, after a judge said vid…
PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE