4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $229,700

LOW TAXES MAKE LOW PAYMENTS!!! MUST SEE TODAY THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 1.5 BATH HOME WHICH COMES WITH LARGE DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH A SEPARATE ROOM FOR A MAN CAVE! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE LARGE DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS-STEAL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE UTILITY/LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR! OUTSIDE YOU CAN ENJOY ENCLOSED PORCH FOR RAINY DAYS AND GRILL ON THE LARGE BACKYARD ON SUNNY DAYS! CANT GET BETTER THAN THAT! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE TODAY!