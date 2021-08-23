 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $225,000

Come check out this beautifully renovated home before it's too late! Fully renovated in 2018 with all new laminate flooring in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Located on a quiet street, this home has tons of space to offer with 4 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms, one on each floor! Nice sunroom off the back with sliding doors to the backyard. All new faux wood window treatments throughout. New gutters with gutter guards also recently installed!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News