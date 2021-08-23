4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $225,000

Come check out this beautifully renovated home before it's too late! Fully renovated in 2018 with all new laminate flooring in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Located on a quiet street, this home has tons of space to offer with 4 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms, one on each floor! Nice sunroom off the back with sliding doors to the backyard. All new faux wood window treatments throughout. New gutters with gutter guards also recently installed!