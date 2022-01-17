Welcome 4315 Township Line Ave in Mays Landing, this ready to go, 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is located on a large property. Did you ever want to live in a rustic setting but only minutes from everything, here it is. Entering this home you will love the front porch and you will enjoy the fresh pine breezes. There is a nice living room and a sun room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is contemporary with an attached dining area and a large master suite in rear of the home. There are also 3 additional nicely sized bedrooms. A massive backyard, perfect for animal watching.( the property is being sold at 100% due to price, buyer is responsible for all repairs, inspections and government certs etc) ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY BETWEEN 10AM AND 4PM
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $210,000
