4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $2,850

The first things you'll notice is that this executive home in the prestigious Victoria Crossing neighborhood sits on a cul-de-sac, has great curb appeal and a stunning exterior. Inside, it's been given a major fresh look -- gorgeous new luxury vinyl tile planking downstairs, quality new carpet upstairs, fresh paint throughout. You'll enter to a light-filled living room with 9' ceilings and a soaring balcony. Beyond the dining area, the bright kitchen has a pantry and plenty of cabinet storage. Sliding glass doors lead to a deck and private back yard. Adjacent to the kitchen, the den has a built-in gas fireplace, a built-in entertainment alcove, and plenty of room for a breakfast table. Across from the powder room, the laundry/mud room leads to the garage door entrance. The upstairs layout is unique and functional. An open 18' corridor leads to a private, dedicated office with built-in cabinetry and balcony overlooking the living room. All the bedrooms are a good size. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with soaking whirlpool tub, separate shower stall, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet and plank flooring. You'll have use of the community pool, clubhouse, walking paths, and the community also takes care of your lawn and trash removal. Sound like home?

