4 Bedroom Home in Marmora - $699,000

Sprawling Single Family Home. Located on a quiet street in Beaseley's Point that is very private. Home includes a large open living area with hardwood floors, stone fireplace and built in wooden bar. With pool table in place, it provides a wonderful entertainment space. This home has an indoor pool and hot tub with endless opportunity for family fun. This home has 4 bedrooms and two full baths upstairs and has decks off two bedrooms. There is a full bath in the pool area and a half bath on the first floor.