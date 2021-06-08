Desirable Beesley Point!! In-law apt attached!! Enormous stone front home with room for everyone! This side to side split level has on one side of the house a one level with a separate entrance, 2 bedroom apartment style floorplan with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, an eat in-kitchenette and large living room with a fireplace and large sunroom to the rear yard. A large entry way is the center of the home and the other side of the home has a large family room with large window, formal dining room off the Eat in Kitchen, Full size Laundry room with cabinets & slop sink. There is a closet in the laundry room that could have the back wall removed to connect the two units. There are wide steps leading to to 2nd floor where there are 4 bedrooms. The master suite has a stone front fireplace, large balcony, master bath and an enormous walk in closet plus large linen closet. The remaining bedrooms are all great with hall full bathroom. There is an attached 2 car garage, wood floors and the roof was installed last year. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Marmora - $474,000
