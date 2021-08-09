 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marmora - $397,000

The location is excellent. The fundamentals are sound. New roof in spring 2021, septic certified, water-test certified (well re-dug in 2012), new AC motor in 2021, and windows, water heater, and furnace all installed since purchase in 2013. This 4 BR 2.5 bath Upper Township colonial is offered as an excellent value with a great space, an excellent master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet, a large fenced-in yard, two-car garage, and recent improvements in the most important fundamental aspects of a house. You can move-in now and make superficial updates over time to transform this great house into the home of your dreams. Its classic colonial lay out offers open space, beautiful true hardwood floors, a real wood-burning fireplace, and wonderful curb appeal in an excellent neighborhood of well-maintained homes. The buyer who desires a home in Upper Township will love the neighborhood feel of this home in the very heart of Marmora. Don't miss this incredible opportunity. See it now.

