A fabulous Margate southside townhouse just steps from the beach and designed perfectly for entertaining! This property features a spacious great room, open floor plan, eat-in kitchen and an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes. The four bedrooms and four full bathrooms make this home comfortable for all your family and friends. The oversized master bedroom showcases vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a private outdoor deck and en suite bathroom. Parking is no issue with an attached garage, driveway and an additional off street parking space. Not to mention the location offers great walkability to the beach, marina district, mini golf, new bayfront boardwalk and all the best restaurants and ice cream parlors in town. Don't miss out on your opportunity to live the Margate dream here!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE