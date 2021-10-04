4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $999,000

A fabulous Margate southside townhouse just steps from the beach and designed perfectly for entertaining! This property features a spacious great room, open floor plan, eat-in kitchen and an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes. The four bedrooms and four full bathrooms make this home comfortable for all your family and friends. The oversized master bedroom showcases vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a private outdoor deck and en suite bathroom. Parking is no issue with an attached garage, driveway and an additional off street parking space. Not to mention the location offers great walkability to the beach, marina district, mini golf, new bayfront boardwalk and all the best restaurants and ice cream parlors in town. Don't miss out on your opportunity to live the Margate dream here!