4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $849,000

TURNKEY READY MARGATE BEACH HOUSE! This move-in condition property is perfect your home away from home or year-round residence. Just a few short blocks to the beach and the heart of Margate and all it has to offer such as great restaurants, shopping, and so much more! Adorable 4 bedroom 2 full bath home that features a cute kitchen with brand new cabinets, sink, countertops, good sized bedrooms, a wonderful spacious fenced-in backyard great for those summer nights after the beach. Driveway for 3+ cars, brand new siding, and an outdoor shower. CALL TODAY!