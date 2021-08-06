Beautiful bayside home with epic sunset views just hit the market. This 4 bedroom, 4 baths (2 of which are 1/2 baths) offers great space for entertaining family and friends. A formal dining room opens into a large eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and honed marble backsplash. An inviting master suite with oversized walk-in closet and spa-like bath offer a quiet retreat. The third floor living area is a great place to unwind and watch the beautiful Margate sunsets. The large backyard has a welcoming deck perfect for bbq's.
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $829,000
