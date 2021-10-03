 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $829,000

WOW!! FIRST BLOCK NORTH IN THE DESIRABLE "A,B,C" STREETS OF MARGATE!! Beautifully landscaped exterior greets you as soon as you pull up! Easy open first floor with a generous dining area! First floor en suite! FABULOUS DECK OFF THE KITCHEN with retractable awning is the perfect place to entertain all summer long! Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms and a newer full hall bath! Off-street parking for one car. Very well maintained home! Most windows replaced in 2020, newer gutters, and new heat! Just a short stroll to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and more!! The perfect beach home for tons of memories at the shore...CALL TODAY!!

