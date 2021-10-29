 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $799,000

Boasting A+ location allowing for a quick stroll to Margate’s exciting business district which includes our fine dining establishments, Jagielky candy, Starbucks, Casels etc. and not to mention the world famous boardwalk & Margates best beaches . Exterior features include: recently renovated, large entertaining front porch, a “must have” detached garage & large rear yard to enjoy the casual, down the shore lifestyle! Interior features include: cozy Cape Cod style design featuring 2 large bedrooms on the 1st level with a nicely renovated full bathroom, large great room with bow window, stylish kitchen & large washer dryer/mudroom. 2nd level includes 2large bedrooms & nicely renovated bath. Furniture is negotiable. **The sale of this property is contingent upon Sellers finding proper housing.**

