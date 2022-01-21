 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $730,000

Great family home at the Beach! This fabulous home is located just a few blocks from the beautiful Jersey Shore beach in Margate. This home features a traditional center hall with formal dining room on one side and living room with brick fireplace, on the other side. As you move toward the back of the house, you will find a family room, kitchen, utility room and enclosed porch. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just imagine yourself, sitting on the front porch, with the cool summer breeze in the air and the smell of hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill. Make that call today to see this great home.

