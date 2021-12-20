 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $725,000

MUST-SEE, MOVE-IN CONDITION HOME IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD & LOCATION WITH AN AMAZING BACKYARD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, with a large open eat-in kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and tiled backsplash. Family room right off the kitchen that features hardwood floors and split-faced brick fireplace with access to the beautifully landscaped backyard with a spacious deck. The first floor also holds a large office that could be used as a den, office, playroom, etc. The second floor holds all four bedrooms including the master suite that features a walk-in closet and deck with amazing sunset views over the bay! The exterior features a small porch, large drive with 4 plus car parking, a storage shed, and enclosed outside shower! You don't want to miss the great opportunity to get into Margate or trade up to this beauitful home!! CALL TODAY!

