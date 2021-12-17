 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $718,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $718,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $718,000

Adorable Summer or Year Round Living in This Four Bed, Two Bath Home with First Floor Master and Brand New Master Bath .Additional First Floor Bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs has Two Additional Bedrooms. Brand New Central Air First Floor Only, but unit is Large enough to be routed to Upstairs. Seller is Installing Beautiful New Designer Kitchen,Taking Down Wall Between Kitchen and Dining Room Buyer Can Choose Colors and Finishings with Budget from Seller. Seller will Redo or Replace Hardwood Floors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News