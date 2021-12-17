4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $718,000

Adorable Summer or Year Round Living in This Four Bed, Two Bath Home with First Floor Master and Brand New Master Bath .Additional First Floor Bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs has Two Additional Bedrooms. Brand New Central Air First Floor Only, but unit is Large enough to be routed to Upstairs. Seller is Installing Beautiful New Designer Kitchen,Taking Down Wall Between Kitchen and Dining Room Buyer Can Choose Colors and Finishings with Budget from Seller. Seller will Redo or Replace Hardwood Floors.