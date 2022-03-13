Aggressively priced home in the Marven Gardens section of Margate. Renovate or build your own dream home. Large living area, with dining area, and family room. Kitchen with 2 bonus rooms, powder room, and utility room. Second floor large main bedroom with separate bath and deck. Three bedrooms and bath complete the second floor. Outdoor area with hot tub and detached garage. Solar panels. m.
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $700,000
