 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $700,000

Aggressively priced home in the Marven Gardens section of Margate. Renovate or build your own dream home. Large living area, with dining area, and family room. Kitchen with 2 bonus rooms, powder room, and utility room. Second floor large main bedroom with separate bath and deck. Three bedrooms and bath complete the second floor. Outdoor area with hot tub and detached garage. Solar panels. m.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News