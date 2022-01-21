 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $699,900

**********WELCOME HOME TO MARVELOUS MARGATE CITY AND MARSHALL AVE*********ABSOLUTE PERFECTION! THIS HIDDEN JERSEY SHORE GEM HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY REFINISHED INSIDE AND OUT USING QUALITY MATERIALS AND EXPERT CRAFTSMANSHIP. THIS IS A BEST BUY- A MUST SEE! FABULOUS LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING-RESTAURANTS,CASINOS, BOARDWALK, BEACH AND ALL THE FUN ACTIVITIES MARGATE HAS TO OFFER WITHOUT THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF SUMMERTIME CROWDS. LOCATED ON A QUIET NO TRAFFIC STREET. THIS PICTURESQUE SETTING FEATURES A TRADITIONAL 2 STORY 4 GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CHEF KITCHEN W/ OPEN DINING ROOM,INVITING ENTRANCE WITH BLUE STONE PAVERS AND A HUGE COVERED FRONT PORCH, TOP OF THE LINE CEDAR IMPRESSIONS EXTERIOR SIDING, NEWER WINDOWS PLUS OTHER AMENITIES WITH NO EXPENSES SPARED INC UPDATED BATHROOMS, LARGE TREX DECK OUT BACK IDEAL FOR RELAXATION, ENTERTAINING AND BBQ'S. BRING YOUR FUSSIEST BUYERS-THEY WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. EZ TO SHOW-OWNER USUALLY HOME!

