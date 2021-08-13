4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000

Impeccable landscaping will be the first to greet you at this highly sought after Douglas Avenue neighborhood home. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths all meticulously maintained. The spacious 1st floor features a formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, large family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and spacious laundry room. Kitchen has been updated with JENN-AIR appliances, ASKO dishwasher and granite countertops. The spacious second floor features a Master Bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. Three additional spacious bedrooms with an abundance of closet space and updated bathroom. Garage is indoor/outdoor carpeted with ample storage and extra refrigerator. Lovely landscaped back yard features retractable awning and plenty of space to create your own outdoor oasis. House also has Generac Generator to power entire house. This home is a must see.