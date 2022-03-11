LOTS OF SPACE FOUND HERE!! This wonderful split-level home has it all. Large open living and dining area, lower level den with fireplace, 2nd bonus area or bedroom with private entrance by the garage, rear private bedroom and full bath, PLUS 2 more bedrooms on the other side of the house!! Large master bedroom is the size of two bedrooms and could be converted to have 5 bedrooms plus a den. The space is endless with over 2,500 SF! Front porch, private yard with outdoor shower and HUGE 56x80 lot size. Great, turn-key opportunity to have a large house at the shore. Perfect location by Casel's, the boardwalk, JCC, Starbuck's and more. Short walk or bike ride to the beach!!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000
