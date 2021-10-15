4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000

This beautiful home is located on a quiet one-way street in Margate's highly desired Marina District. Steps from the bay and Margate's best restaurants, this property is also just a short walk to the beach! This home is also one block from Longport, which offers beautiful beaches, tennis courts and more! This property offers an excellent location, 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, as well as a front porch and peaceful backyard. Move right in or build your dream home today!