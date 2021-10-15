 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000

This beautiful home is located on a quiet one-way street in Margate's highly desired Marina District. Steps from the bay and Margate's best restaurants, this property is also just a short walk to the beach! This home is also one block from Longport, which offers beautiful beaches, tennis courts and more! This property offers an excellent location, 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, as well as a front porch and peaceful backyard. Move right in or build your dream home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News