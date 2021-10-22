4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $649,000

NEW PRICE!! WOW!! UPDATED & RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE/DEN, 2.5 BATH IN ONE OF MARGATES MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOODS!! Such a great part of Douglas Ave!! Wonderful layout featuring an open living, dining room, kitchen and den, with two separate living areas so the kids have space too! Great eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!! Upstairs you will find four great bedrooms including the MASTER BEDROOM with his and hers closets with a large shared deck. Full hall bath. A nice HUGE yard, driveway, outdoor shower and storage shed for bikes and beach chairs. Situated in the heart of the locals neighborhood, this is an AMAZING location, and place to call home where everyone wants to be seen for Halloween! HURRY!