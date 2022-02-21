 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $629,000

Great opportunity in Margate to own your beach house for the 2022 season or year round living at the Jersey shore! This home is beautifully landscaped with amazing outdoor entertaining space and a unique Koi Pond for a serene and relaxed atmosphere. Property is located on a 54' x 75' lot with lovely curb side appeal and off street parking. This Argyle Ave location also features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 2 bedrooms and a bath conveniently located on the first floor, an eat in kitchen, living room, hardwood flooring, a spacious front porch and 3 sheds for bikes and beach chairs. Perfect home to start entertaining family and friends. Call today!

