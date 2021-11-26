4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $629,000

 Skip to main content
Remarkable Margate 4 bedroom, 2.5bth home with a garage, off street parking and fully fenced yard. Beautiful covered front porch leads to the welcoming entry way. large family room with bay window is open the the bright formal dining room. the eat in kitchen has updated wood cabinets, built in wall oven and additional storage. also on the 1st floor is a large family room with fireplace, powder room, large laundry room with sink and storage and attached garage. 2nd floor boasts 4 decent sized bedrooms and the master suite fits a king size bed, has beautiful built ins, a full bathroom, a large walk in closet and a bonus room (office/gym/or additional closet space). Fully fenced back yard with a deck, an outside shower and a shed.

