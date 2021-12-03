4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $610,000

Picture Perfect Location to Raise a Family!! Beautiful Cul-De-Sac in one of Margates Most Desirable Neighborhoods. Featuring 4 Bedrooms , 2.5 Baths , 1 Car attached Garage, EIK , Dining room , Family room , Living room w Wood burning Fireplace, Utility room, Stand up Attic.... Covered Porch , Fenced yard, Beautiful Brick driveway.. If Location Matters , put this one on your Must See List !!!