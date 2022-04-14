 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $51,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $51,000

MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 29TH-JULY 30TH, 2022! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1st floor bedroom suite, 2nd floor master-suite, marble bathrooms, open floor plan, 10-foot ceilings on 1st floor, 9-foot ceilings on the 2nd floor, outdoor shower, 6 TV's including 1 outside with entertaining area! Built-in sound system, OCEAN VIEWS, porch & a Southside location just a block and a half from the beach! Close to Casel's, Dino's, & Starbuck's!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News