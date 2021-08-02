4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $484,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/1 11am-1pm Rare chance to own a 3 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Margate with NO association fees!! This END UNIT property has been loved and cared for by the family as a non rented home. One block from the Bay and some of Margates best Restaurants, you won't want to pass up this chance. The decks on the 2nd and 3rd floors have been updated with Trex decking and vinyl posts. This particular end unit includes a private, fenced in side yard that is all yours! New Siding and Decks, top of the line AC unit by Lennox just 5 years young, Roof was replaced 7 years ago. Taxes are $5,740. This property is being sold furnished minus some personal belongings.