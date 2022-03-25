4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $4,300,000

Rare and unique opportunity to live on the open bay in Margate’s premier neighborhood, the Parkway section, on a tremendous lot, which qualifies as a “BY RIGHT SUB-DIVIDE”. The interior of the property offers a beautifully functioning floor plan with lots of natural light streaming in through the oversized windows and sliding glass doors. The first level offers 3 bedrooms including the primary suite, an additional full bath and one half bath, a chefs kitchen which is adjacent to the large great room and flows with perfection into a open dining area, large enough to accommodate family and friends. The second level offers an additional family room highlighted with soaring ceilings and Wall of glass providing forever Bay views….An additional good sized bedroom and new fully renovated half bath round out the second floor. Outside features include, attached garage, stunning custom landscaping along with a floating dock and one of the largest bay front decks the island has to offer. Seller is going through the subdivision process and has filed applications with CAFRA to build 2 new homes on site, (documents on file). Preliminary architectural drawings available. Or, Take advantage of the incredible lot dimensions and build your generational, resort style home which will accommodate all of the amenities, features and luxury items you can only get at this location. Property is also being sold as individual LOTS see MLS#'s 560830 & 560831.