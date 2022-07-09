4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $35,000

Be the first to rent this STUNNING Penthouse Unit w/ OCEAN VIEWS, Luxury Finishes in and out. Private Heated Pool with Outdoor Living Veranda Area to entertain your family and friends.. Private Elevator goes from finished garage to Penthouse. Modern Kitchen includes Thermidor Appliance Package. Living Room with Quartz Finished Fireplace. 2 Master Suites with bathrooms finished in Italian Porcelain Tile. 2 Guest Bedrooms with Full hallway bathroom. 4 Bed 3 Bath Total. Dining Area flows to Large Deck Unit designed for easy flat style living. Pull into garage take elevator to your penthouse then back down to your private pool or easy beach access. Heart of Margate city style living. Unit is to be furnished for a July 1st move in!! So close to all Margate has to offer, dining, shopping, night life and only 2 blocks to the BEACH!!