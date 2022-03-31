 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $30,000

FABULOUS 2 STORY SUMMER RENTAL IN A GREAT LOCATION!! Beautiful open layout featuring hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with counter seating, and spacious dining room! Door off the dining room leads to the HUGE BACKYARD with an outdoor shower!! Second floor has 4 great sized bedrooms including a MASTER SUITE with private deck, walk-in closet, and large ensuite bath. Front porch perfect for your morning coffee & driveway has room for 3 cars!! WALKING DISTANCE to the new playground, tennis courts and basketball courts! Perfect home for your whole family this summer...CALL TODAY!!

