4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $30,000

Amazing townhouse with breathtaking views for rent July and August. This spacious townhouse offer four bedrooms and four baths. Plenty of off street parking. It's centrally located to all Margate has to offer. Wake up and go to bed with the amazing views. Available for July and August.

