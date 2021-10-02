Meticulously maintained BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY Located just 3rd home from the beach & loaded with amenities and upgrades galore! Pool-Elevator-4/5 Bedrooms+3rd floor loft-3 Full baths+powder room-2 laundries-Exterior is comprised of James Hardie cement siding, mahogany porch ceilings & beautifully crafted barrel ceilings,natural stacked stone accents & blue stone porch,Anderson windows & custom arched doors, Azek bead board & column detail, built in outdoor tiled shower & 8x10 storage shed. Rear of property includes paver patio,in ground heated gunite pool w/ raised wall,waterfalls & Iphone connectivity. Through the double arched entry doors the first floor shows beautifully with an open concept kitchen/living/dining, custom millwork package consisting of wainscoting, coffered ceiling & fireplace mantle surrounds gas fireplace. Kitchen includes SubZero/Wolf appliance package,large island & peninsula with convenient workstation.First floor den fitted out with built ins for storage & tucked away a farmhouse style powder room & stackable W/D. Second floor comprised of two generous sized bedrooms which share a bathroom with dual faucets & natural marble, full laundry room & Master bedroom which sits upfront with ocean views & independent deck access. Large WIC & marble master bath, dual sinks with separate water closet.3rd floor incl bedroom,full bath,loft with ocean views & wet bar. Dimmers-speakers-cameras-window treatments. Completely customized and ready for enjoyment!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,250,000
