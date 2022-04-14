 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $25,000

AVAILABLE AUGUST 5TH-29TH!!! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL WITH ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL!! This is the perfect shore getaway for the whole family with an INCREDIBLE BACKYARD!! This spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath beauty is situated on a lovely quiet street close to the JCC, Casel's, Starbucks & more. The first floor features a great eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and generous dining area with large glass sliders to the yard! Upstairs you'll find a wonderful master-suite complete with a private full bath, two more spacious bedrooms and one full bath that makes this home ideal for a big family. Outside features AN AWESOME FENCED-IN backyard, OUTDOOR KITCHEN WITH GRILL and great outdoor furniture. One-car attached garage, additional off-street parking for 2+ more cars... THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!! Call for more info!!

