Ocean views are seen from this southside property located just a short stroll to the beautiful Margate beach. The first thing you notice is the wonderful open porch as you enter this home. Interior highlights include hardwood floors throughout, multi-zone HVAC, and a 3 stop elevator. The first level features 3 spacious guest bedrooms, a ceramic tiled bath, and a laundry room. The second level offers a bright, open and airy floor plan. There is a Great room with a wet bar, wine fridge, built-in glass & wood cabinetry, and a free-standing dual sided gas fireplace. The spacious Dining area flows seamlessly into the eat-in Chef's Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a 6 burner gas stove, multiple cabinets, granite countertops and a large center island. Completing the main living space is the Den, an Office area plus a powder room. The front balcony is easily accessed from both the Great room & Dining area making it the perfect place for entertaining friends, enjoying the ocean breeze, and lounging in the afternoon sun. The 3rd level features the huge primary suite with water views, vaulted ceilings, 2 large walk-in closets, whirlpool tub, shower and linen closet. Complementing this property is a large private fenced yard, heated garage plus off-street parking for 3 cars. 13 S. Vendome Avenue is located close to Margate's popular restaurants, miniature golf, ice cream parlors, shopping, the ocean, and wonderful white sandy beaches!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,500,000
