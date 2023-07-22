"Better than new", luxury construction, conveniently located in Margate's Down Beach Section, allowing for a pleasant and easy stroll to Ventnor's world famous boardwalk, Margate and Ventnor's shopping districts, a plethora of fine and casual dining, and Margate's fabulous nightlife. One look at this property reveals its creative architectural design, high quality craftsmanship and use of only the finest building materials. Exterior features include: zero maintenance exterior highlighted by Azek posts and trim boards, black aluminum railing system, standing seam roof accents which are blended to perfection, mahogany exterior ceilings, and a stunning 16 light garage door. The amazing PRIVATE, rear entertaining space helps define the property, creating the perfect "down the shore" experience. Slip into your swimwear in the large changing room fully equipped with a bench, hooks, shelving, and large shower before taking a relaxing dip in the Gunite pool or, entertain and dine on the large patio area while enjoying the beautiful aesthetics of the custom, manicured landscaping. Interior features include: multi car garage with amazing storage space and access to the 3 stop elevator. Perhaps one of the most unique features you will find is the lanai room, highlighted with a wall of sliding glass doors, which overlooks the pool area and truly accentuates the shore living experience. The main living area is transitional, featuring modern elegance with a sense of casual lifestyle, highlighted by soaring ceilings. The chef's kitchen boasts 42-inch stacked custom cabinetry, a fully upgraded stainless steel appliance package, large center island with quartz countertop and beverage cooler, only steps away from an 8-foot slider leading to an entertaining deck, providing access to the rear yard. The dining area is large yet cozy and flows seamlessly into the great room, which offers deck access. A large master bedroom with custom walk-in closet and stunning fully tiled bath with designer fixtures and half bath round out the 1st floor. 2nd level includes 3 stunning, large and luxurious suites, all with soaring ceilings, custom built-ins, large showers with seamless glass surrounds, imported tile, and designer fixtures. Two of the suites offer large private decks.