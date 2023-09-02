STUNNING, NEW, PRIVATE & SECLUDED. This drop-dead, gorgeous home on a prime Parkway street, features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, incredible outdoor space, in-ground POOL and a highly desirable, sought-after location. BAYVIEWS from multiple rooms and decks, including a private balcony off of the master-suite to watch the most magnificent sunsets! Rear deck to enjoy all of your summer meals in addition to the patio by the pool. Newly constructed with an open concept and light and bright throughout. This one looks straight out of a magazine! Gorgeous, custom kitchen with center-island and plenty of room for entertaining. First floor laundry room/mudroom and bedroom suite. Parking for 3+ cars, detached garage with lots of storage, multi-zoned HVAC, tankless hot water heater, outdoor shower and sound system. Newer gunite pool added in 2021. This location is just beautiful and peaceful. Situated on a peninsula between two lagoons, it creates almost like a cul-de-sac feel at the shore. This is your private oasis at the beach yet walking distance to Tomatoe's, Betty's, Maynards, Wawa, Steve & Cookie's, Sofia's, playgrounds, CVS and so much more.