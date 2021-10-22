A bright, beautiful Parkway new custom home built in 2017, on one of the most sought after streets, with bay and lagoon views from multiple rooms and decks and a new Gunite pool in 2021. It has an abundance of outdoor living space on one of three porches and backyard paver patio w/pool. Fabulous open concept, four spacious bedrooms, and three tiled bathrooms. Custom kitchen cabinets and countertops. A first floor bedroom suite and convenient first floor laundry/mudroom. The master suite features his and hers closets and a private deck where you can catch the beautiful sunsets over the water! Plenty of off street parking and a detached garage. Designed to be as maintenance free and efficient as possible. It also has a multi-zoned HVAC system, tankless water heater, outdoor shower, and sound system. A side yard for the kids, pets, or games. This house has everything you need to start making your great new Margate memories!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,850,000
