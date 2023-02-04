GORGEOUS LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH A 4-STOP ELEVATOR in beautiful Margate City!! It is almost completed with a 2/1/23 delivery date. Margate is the shore destination for relaxation and pleasure. This incredibly luxurious 4-bedroom, 3-and a half bath 3-story home features high ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring, and custom woodwork throughout, including gorgeous coffered ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, and an elevator from the garage to the third floor! As you walk through every room of this home you can see the attention to detail that was given from the custom LED lighting in the foyer to the glass cabinetry. The large open floor plan features a spacious living room with a fireplace and balcony access, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ high end GE Cafe appliances showcasing a large, quartz center island ideal for entertaining! A pantry and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms, a full bath and a huge master suite w/ large walk-in closet, oversized master bath, standing shower, & a soaking tub!The third floor has another bedroom, a large sitting area and a full bath! Additional exterior features include 2 balconies. Tons of storage! Off-street parking for 3+ cars! Make an appointment today to see this incredible home!!