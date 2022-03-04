4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,650,000

Opportunity to realize your dream of owning a marvelous Beach Block town home at the Beach Walk of Margate!! Upgrades galore! Elevator to all floors. In pristine condition. 3600 sq ft of gracious living. There are 4 bedrooms and 4.1 upscale baths, and a deck on each level. Welcoming entry foyer. The 1st floor has a 4th bedroom/den. Custom stainless steel railings. The main level has an open floor plan comprised of a spacious living room with a fireplace, a dining area, and a gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and tile, deluxe appliances. plus a stunning granite bar/island. In addition there is a spacious marvelous media room with a stone wall, custom built-ins and a huge TV and entertainment center. The 2nd floor has two stunning ensuite bedrooms.with custom spacious closets. 2nd floor laundry room. The top floor is amazing with a spa bathroom, custom designed closets and an enormous bedroom that has a fireplace. Pets Allowed! A rare feature is the 3 car garage that also has plenty of storage for beach chairs, bikes etc , a second washer and dryer and a full fantastic bathroom. This shore home has to be previewed to be fully appreciated. Low HOA is paid quarterly. You are just steps to the beach. Also it is an easy walk to the bay, fine restaurants and shops.